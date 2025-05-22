IPOH: The Perak government, through the Yayasan Bina Upaya Darul Ridzuan (YBUDR), will help the school-going children of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who were involved in last week’s fatal accident in Teluk Intan, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

“However, details on the (form of) assistance will be presented at the state executive councillor meeting next week.

“...we (the state government) have channelled immediate assistance for the funeral management as well as expenses of food and drinks for the affected families while they were at Teluk Intan Hospital,“ he said after a reception held for the Perak Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) here today.

To date, four FRU members are still being treated in the intensive care unit at Teluk Intan Hospital.

In the road tragedy at 8.50 am on May 13, nine FRU personnel died while nine others were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a lorry on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan while on their way back to Unit 5 (camp) in Sungai Senam here.