KUALA LUMPUR: Several roads in Selangor will be closed in stages to ensure the smooth and safe movement of leaders and delegations in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit on May 25 and 26.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said it involves the routes from the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) towards the KLIA Extension Expressway, the KLIA-Elite Expressway Toll Plaza, the Putrajaya interchange, the MEX Expressway interchange and the Seri Kembangan Rest & Service (R&R) area on MEX Expressway on Sunday and Monday.

For the movement of delegations via the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang, it involves the RMAF Subang-Jalan Monford-GCE Expressway route, the Shah Alam Toll Plaza-NKVE Expressway, the Km 22 NKVE-North-South Expressway interchange and the Selangor-Kuala Lumpur border (KM 25.1 Arch).

“The route will be reopened in stages once the delegation convoy passes each of the involved checkpoints, but the focus of the full closure will be only in the city centre heading towards the conference venue, namely the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC),” he said in a statement today.

Hussein also advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and follow the instructions of security personnel to avoid traffic congestion.