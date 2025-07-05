Hong Leong Bank Redefines Branch Banking with Meet @ HLB Eco Majestic, Semenyih

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2025 - Following its first Iconic branch in Penang, Hong Leong Bank (”HLB” or “the Bank”) has launched its innovative Meet @ HLB branch concept in Eco Majestic, Semenyih. This community-centric branch is central to HLB’s bank-wide transformation plan, which includes upgrading existing branches and strategically tailoring service offerings.

Designed for the Eco Majestic community, Meet @ HLB provides convenient access to ATMs, retail banking, and cash deposit machines. The branch’s daily operations from 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm, including weekends, have been a welcome surprise for residents who greatly appreciate this convenience, allowing for easy integration of banking needs around their busy schedules.

Kevin Lam, Group Managing Director and CEO of HLB, emphasised, “Meet @ HLB perfectly encapsulates our vision of being a “Digital Bank Plus Much More” – creating a powerful synergy of cutting-edge digital convenience and genuine human connection. This initiative is a vital part of our broader branch transformation strategy, where we are strategically evolving our physical network to better serve our diverse customer base through upgrades, service enhancements, and the introduction of innovative branch formats like Meet @ HLB.”

“Our collaboration with EcoWorld has been invaluable in bringing this vision to life. By understanding the unique characteristics of the Eco Majestic community, we have been able to create a banking space that truly resonates with its residents. This underscores our belief in the enduring value of physical presence within communities, transforming branches into vibrant hubs where we can truly understand and serve our customers’ evolving needs. It also helps us serve new and developing communities, where we can become the first bank for its residents and businesses, and work to meet their unique yet diversified banking needs.

Evon Yap, Divisional General Manager of Eco World commented, “We are truly grateful to HLB for recognising the importance of a physical banking presence in a growing, dynamic township like Eco Majestic. While digital banking offers convenience, there are still essential services that benefit from personal, face-to-face interaction. The Meet @ HLB branch is a thoughtful addition that brings everyday banking closer to our residents—accessible, reliable and seamlessly integrated into the fabric of our community. We deeply appreciate HLB’s effort in understanding the needs of Eco Majestic and designing a space that naturally complements Eco-township’s character.”

The branch recently hosted a Raya Open House, inviting Eco Majestic residents to connect with HLB staff, explore the branch’s offerings, and enjoy a vibrant festive atmosphere with food and family activities like colouring and jawi calligraphy. This event highlighted the Bank’s commitment to designing community-centric branches and offered a glimpse into the future of branch banking with HLB.

Customers can visit the Meet @ HLB branch in Eco Majestic at:

Block 1, Jalan Eco Majestic 10/1, Eco Majestic, 43500, Semenyih, Selangor

Banking Services: Monday - Sunday, 12.30pm - 7pm (closed on public holidays)

Express Banking: Monday - Sunday, 6am - 12am

https://www.hlb.com.my

https://www.facebook.com/HLBMalaysia/

https://www.instagram.com/hongleongbankmy/?hl=en