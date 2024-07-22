Hongkong Land becomes the first developer to attain “Triple-Platinum” existing building certifications (BEAM Plus, LEED, WELL) across its entire Hong Kong commercial portfolio

HONG KONG SAR - 22 July 2024 - Hongkong Land is the first developer to achieve “Triple- Platinum” status for all its commercial buildings in Hong Kong, further reinforcing its long-standing commitment to sustainability. Among the buildings in the Central Portfolio, Jardine House has been ranked the highest LEED v4.1 EBOM (Existing Buildings: Operations and Maintenance) in Hong Kong by LEED, the most widely used green building rating system worldwide.

In July 2024, all the buildings in the Central Portfolio were awarded the WELL Core Platinum certification that acknowledges leadership in health and well-being. This latest internationally recognised credential upgrades all buildings in the portfolio to “Triple-Platinum” status, as each has earned BEAM Plus, LEED, and WELL certifications.

Notably, Jardine House is one of the standout achievements in Hongkong Land’s sustainability journey. The evergreen landmark in the Central Portfolio was completed in 1973 as the first modern skyscraper in Hong Kong and was the tallest in Asia at the time. Since then, the property has continued to make history, receiving the highest score at 89 out of 100 in Hong Kong for the LEED v4.1 EBOM certification, surpassing all commercial buildings in Hong Kong. This achievement further solidifies Hongkong Land’s commitment to sustainable building practices.

Kenneth Foo, Executive Director at Hongkong Land, said: “Hitting the impressive milestone as the first developer to earn “Triple-Platinum” status across all our commercial assets in Hong Kong underscores our strong track record of sustainability excellence. Receiving the highest LEED v4.1 EBOM for Jardine House is further proof of this leadership and a recognition of the success of our ongoing commitment to strategically reinvestment in our commercial assets, ensuring their longevity and the highest quality commercial offering that we are recognised for. Going forward, we will continue driving innovative solutions to advance our sustainability performance.”

Since the Company’s inception, Hongkong Land has been dedicated to a more sustainable and energy-efficient urban environment. Investing up to US$100 million annually across its Central portfolio of 12 buildings on retrofitting & retro-commissioning, AI automation, PropTech solutions and utilisation of data enhanced with IoT infrastructure and sensors. This investment allows Hongkong Land to effectively reduce the carbon emissions associated with existing buildings and ultimately contribute to a more sustainable built environment.

Forging Towards a Sustainable Future in Asia

Hongkong Land has been a pioneer in sustainable development, with its commitments extending far beyond Hong Kong. The Company’s proactive efforts to enhance the energy efficiency and environmental performance of its buildings have garnered recognitions across Asia.

This June, WF CENTRAL in Beijing, China, was awarded LEED Platinum certification - the highest validation under the LEED green building rating system. Further, The Ring in Chengdu, WF CENTRAL reimagines lifestyle experiences for fast-growing cities through a fusion of premium retail, art, and culture underpinned by sustainability and nature-based features.

Within Singapore, all of Hongkong Land’s properties have attained the premier Green Mark Platinum distinction from the Building and Construction Authority. Ongoing upgrades like expanded electric vehicle charging infrastructure at flagship locales One Raffles Quay and Marina Bay Financial Centre reinforce the city-state’s vision of a comprehensive EV ecosystem.

From Hong Kong to the Chinese mainland and Singapore, Hongkong Land continues setting sustainability standards internationally through ongoing investment in healthier, more resource-efficient buildings.

The “Triple-Platinum” certifications attest to Hongkong Land’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, as outlined in its Sustainability Framework 2030. Through setting science-based targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Company has already achieved a 29% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions, using 2019 as the baseline and is now focused on a target of 46.2% reduction by 2030. Hongkong Land released its 2023 Sustainability Performance Report in May, providing a comprehensive overview of its achievements thus far.

