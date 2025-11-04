H&S Unveils Characteristic Wellness Innovations at FHA 2025 Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - H&S (the “Company”), a leading Australian wellness company, proudly showcased its exceptional portfolio of brands at FHA-Food & Beverage 2025 (”FHA 2025”), Asia’s premier food and hospitality trade show, held from April 8 to 11 in Singapore. H&S leveraged this platform to connect with industry leaders, distributors, and consumers, further solidifying its presence in the global wellness market.

H&S: A Global Wellness Pioneer

Since its establishment in 2009, H&S has emerged as a global pioneer in the wellness industry, delivering premium health solutions to over 50 million consumers across more than 20 countries. At FHA 2025, H&S presented eight flagship brands—Oli6, Brauer, BTNature, Rapid Loss, DOBO, Nutrition29, Moroka, and TEMIO—each representing the Company’s commitment to excellence and innovation, making wellness accessible and effortless for individuals worldwide.

Innovation in Wellness: Spotlight on Three Flagship Brands

BTNature: Science-Backed Dairy Nutrition

BTNature has captured attention with its dedication to premium dairy nutrition. Sourcing milk exclusively from Australia and New Zealand, where cows graze on nutrient-rich “Green Gold” ryegrass, BTNature ensures exceptional purity and quality. The brand leverages its patented medium heat powder spraying technology, precisely controlling drying and dusting temperatures. This process preserves the natural nutrients and fresh milk flavor, making BTNature’s products highly competitive in global markets. Its standout product, BTNature Premium Full Cream Instant Milk Powder, received the prestigious 3-star award—the highest accolade—at the 2024 Superior Taste Awards and was honored as a Best Dairy Product Finalist at the World Food Innovation Awards 2025.

To highlight its versatility, BTNature demonstrated innovative use of its milk powder at FHA 2025—preparing snowflake nougat, inspiring business buyers with creative culinary applications.

Brauer: Gentle and Effective Health Solutions

With over 90 years of heritage, Brauer has become a trusted brand among Australian families, offering gentle yet highly effective health solutions. Best known for its Kids Vitamins, Brauer integrates natural medicine and potent herbal ingredients to create products loved by parents.

Brauer Sambucus Little Sniffles, one of Brauer’s signature products, features Sambucus nigra (elderberry), a herb renowned for boosting immunity and alleviating cold and cough symptoms in children as young as six months and older. Its proven effectiveness and widespread acclaim earned it The Consumer Good of the Year (Vitamins & Supplements) award at the FMCG Asia Awards 2024.