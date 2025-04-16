KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States and their impact on the global economy was among the topics discussed during a phone conversation between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba today.

Anwar said during the conversation, he emphasised that Malaysia had held discussions with ASEAN leaders and conveyed the region’s consensus and solidarity in continuing negotiations with the US on the matter.

“Malaysia also expressed appreciation for Japan’s interest in collaborating on the development of the ASEAN Power Grid network.

“We also touched on the progress of bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and Japan, particularly in the development of the new energy sector, hydrogen involving Petronas and the Sarawak government,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Prime Minister added that his discussion with Ishiba took place this afternoon following the welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping this morning.

Anwar also conveyed his condolences to Ishiba over the loss of life and injuries involving Japanese nationals in the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

“Malaysia also appreciates Japan’s efforts in providing aid to support Myanmar’s reconstruction,” he added.

He said that Malaysia-Japan relations would continue to remain strong, based on mutual respect, trust, and a long-term commitment across various strategic sectors,” he said.