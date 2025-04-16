PUTRAJAYA: Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed a strong commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation with Malaysia.

Xi said he is willing to work hard with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to further advance the China-Malaysia community with a shared future in a high-level, strategic direction and to bringing more benefits to the people (of both nations) and contributing to regional prosperity.

“Let the friendship between China and Malaysia flourish for generations to come. This is my return to Malaysia after 12 years. Malaysia has reached a new milestone in national development. I congratulate you on your successful advocacy of Malaysia MADANI, which is being beautifully realised,” he said in his opening remarks before the start of the bilateral meeting between the two countries, here today.

Xi said the traditional friendship between China and Malaysia spans thousands of miles, and the long-standing friendship was nurtured through history, cultural exchange, strengthened through mutual benefit and elevated through solidarity in adversity.

Xi also shared that Admiral Zheng used to visit the Malay Peninsula five times, and over 50 years ago, the two countries overcame the shadows of the Cold War to establish diplomatic relations.

“From standing together during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic to today’s united efforts in building a community with a shared future, China-Malaysia relations have entered a new era.

“It reflects our shared values of connecting hearts, treating each other with sincerity, upholding justice, and cherishing harmony. These values embody the historical wisdom and courage of our people and represent a precious shared legacy that we deeply cherish,” he said.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were in attendance.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, as well as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

This visit marks Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last visit in 2013, amidst challenging geopolitical and geoeconomic scenarios.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and commemorated the 50th anniversary of this milestone last year.

Since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.879 trillion.