KUALA LUMPUR: The public is invited to attend a Yasin recital and tahlil ceremony for the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who passed away two days ago.

His son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, said the session will be held today and Thursday (April 17) after Magrib prayers at the National Mosque.

“On behalf of the family, I wish to inform that the tahlil will continue on Wednesday and Thursday after Magrib, at the same venue - the National Mosque. The session on Thursday will also include the recitation of Surah Yasin.

“We warmly invite all who are able to join us in this prayer gathering,” he said in a Facebook post.

Abdullah, who served as Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, died at 7.10pm on Monday at the National Heart Institute. He was 85.

He was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum next to the National Mosque, at 2.30 pm yesterday.