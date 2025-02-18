HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN Debuts Global with HUAWEI Watch Supporting Macao’s Leading E-Wallet, MPay

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 18 February 2025 - On February 18, HUAWEI revealed its latest products at a launch event in Malaysia, including the HUAWEI Mate XT | Ultimate Design, while announcing a strategic collaboration with Macau Pass. This partnership integrates MPay—Macao’s leading mobile payment platform—making it one of the first three international e-wallets supporting the HUAWEI watch. This not only represents an innovative step in Macao’s digital payment landscape, but also set a new template for wearable technology applications.

MPay ewallet payment is now available on HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 series, HUAWEI WATCH GT5 series, HUAWEI WATCH FIT3, HUAWIE WATCH D2 and HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE. The above mentioned HUAWEI watch series also support GCash (Philippines) and Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet (Malaysia). Users can link their MPay accounts to the HUAWEI watch, allowing them to pay by tapping wrist without using smartphones to pay. This provides significant convenience, especially during outdoor activities and fitness routines. The system utilizes dynamic encryption technology to prevent QR code fraud, ensuring secure and reliable transactions. Visitors from Chinese mainland and Hong Kong can download and register the MPay app, link it to their HUAWEI watch, and enjoy the seamless “tap your wrist to pay” experience in Macao.

Dickson Yang, Director of Huawei Device Business Hong Kong, stated, “ Technology exists to serve humanity. In designing and innovating wearables, we focus on incorporating more practical features into users’ daily lives. As Macao’s leading financial technology company, Macau Pass has established MPay not only as a widely used regional payment platform but also as a way that connects users to diverse services. This collaboration will drive innovation in wearable device payments, with plans to explore further partnerships in various scenarios, aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem for wearable devices.”

Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, said, “We’re honored to partner with global technology leader HUAWEI as one of the first three international e-wallets supporting HUAWEI watch. The first launch of the wearable payment solution in Macao not only enhances payment convenience for users, but also represents a significant innovation in Macao’s financial technology industry and injects fresh energy into Macao’s smart city construction.”

At the product launch event, Macau Pass has been honored with HUAWEI Outstanding Ecosystem Award 2025. As strategic partners, HUAWEI and Macau Pass will leverage their respective strengths in technology and finance to explore new collaboration opportunities, engage in extensive and in-depth partnerships, and offer users a more seamless smart living experience. This will also contribute to the construction of Macao as a smart city and further enhance its global influence.

