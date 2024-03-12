Hypefest Hong Kong 2024: An Unforgettable Weekend of Music, Art, and Community

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - Hypebeast, the leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, concluded Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 on November 9-10. Financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events (Mega ACE) Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and supported by iMe Entertainment Group, Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 marked Hypebeast’s largest event in Hong Kong to date. Despite the impact of Typhoon Signal No. 3 and rain, the 2-day weekend event attracted over 28,000 festival-goers gathering at the Central Harbourfront Event Space - the city’s largest outdoor venue - to soak in the spectrum of contemporary and diversified cultures that Hypebeast had to offer.

“Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 is the largest initiative we’ve ever done in Hong Kong. We are excited to welcome all visitors from around the world to celebrate fashion, art, music, culture, and community over one amazing weekend. At Hypebeast, our mission is simple - to bring people together in meaningful ways. We are here to create authentic experiences that inspire everyone. And most importantly, we are here to give everyone an opportunity to express their creativity, passions, and dreams. Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 is truly the perfect venue to make this all happen,” said Mr. Kevin Ma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Hypebeast Group.

“We are thrilled to support Hypefest Hong Kong 2024, a pivotal event that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. Our commitment to expanding regional showcases, including music festivals, reflects our dedication to fostering vibrant cultural experiences. Together with Hypebeast, we aim to create unforgettable moments that celebrate creativity and community,” stated Mr. Brian Chow, Chief Executive Officer of the iMe Entertainment Group.

Over the course of the two-day event, Hypefest Hong Kong hosted 24 musical acts headlined by internationally recognized South Korean-born DJ Peggy Gou on the first day, and French electronic music duo, JUSTICE, who concluded the second day of the festival. Apart from the closing performances by the headliners, the music stage showcased a diverse combination of genres that featured a carefully-curated mix of international and regional performers such as ADOY, Awich, ONE OR EIGHT, Rich The Kid, sunkis and more.

In addition to the live performances, the festival was jam-packed with unprecedented and unconventional experiences. Exclusive collaborations stood out as a major highlight with limited edition “Sun Bleach” items with Jiyong Kim, PIET x Oakley and Prodip Leung collaborations, Wing Shya’s capsule, BE@RBRICK Audio’s Hypefest-exclusive speaker and music line-up merch by Peggy Gou’s PEGGY GOODS, as well as JUSTICE available at the flea market.

The festival was nothing short of things to see and do, with Coin Parking Delivery’s larger-than-life inflatable art installation, SIMON’s live-art painting, ASICS SportStyle’ pop-up experience where guests were welcomed with an immersive digital installation, Timberland’s “TIMBS it YOURSELF” customization workshop with Hypefest-exclusive shoe accessories, Mercedes-Benz’ G-Class display and more. Brand pop-ups featuring 432hz, LeeeeeeToy, PabePabe, Raw Emotions, Ballaholic and COSTS were reimagined through interactive carnival games, keeping festival-goers entertained and inspired throughout the weekend. Additionally, the majority of limited-edition collaborative products, including JUSTICE’s T-shirts, Hypefest-exclusive PEGGY GOODS collection by Peggy Gou, and the LABUBU figure created by Kasing Lung in collaboration with 432hz, quickly sold out within two days.

The food village also impressed the visitors with tantalising treats exclusively available at Hypefest Hong Kong 2024. Participating vendors including BaseHall presents: Draftland, Bengal Brothers, Devil’s Tea, Dionysus & Loong, Honbo, Jeonpo Meat Shop, Snack Baby and SONNY’s, who all presented their signature dishes and exclusive menus, making sure festival-goers were replenished and energised.

Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 was made possible by the financial support from the Mega ACE Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Supported by iMe Entertainment Group, the leading entertainment company in Asia, the event offered a memorable and innovative experience to all attendees, while celebrating the vibrant fusion of cultures in Hong Kong.

