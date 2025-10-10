Kedah floodwaters remain stagnant with 19 evacuees at relief centre

ALOR SETAR: Stagnant floodwaters in Kedah have left 19 people from six families still housed at a temporary relief centre in the Kota Setar district.

Kedah Civil Defence Force assistant director Major Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain confirmed all evacuees are sheltering at Sekolah Kebangsaan Langgar here.

The relief centre has been operating continuously since last Sunday to accommodate those displaced by the flooding.

“Flood victims remain at the relief centre as floodwaters have yet to recede fully due to stagnant flooding conditions,“ he stated.

The number of affected individuals has significantly decreased from 107 people recorded yesterday to just 19 today.

River monitoring data shows Sungai Janing in Padang Terap currently stands at 26.17 metres, exceeding the warning level of 26 metres.

Sungai Pendang in Pendang district recorded 2.21 metres, slightly above the alert level of 2.2 metres.

Meanwhile, Sungai Ketil in Baling measured 59.7 metres, surpassing the alert threshold of 59.4 metres.

– Bernama