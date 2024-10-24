Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Released “This is Ili”

XINJIANG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - Recently, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang, China released a promotional film ‘This is Ili’ to show the world the unique style from Ili, Xinjiang.

The film is divided into four chapters: culture and inheritance, vitality and hope, poetry and painting, and openness and development. Leading viewers to appreciate the beautiful Yili with magnificent scenery, harmony and prosperity. It’s a pleasant place to travel, live and work. The film presents a panoramic view of the unique natural resources of the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, the picturesque Nalati, the vast and magnificent Kalajun, the beautiful and colourful Xiata, Tangbula etc.