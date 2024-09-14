$!Inaugural Realtors Round Table: A Night of Celebration and Recognition

Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market, for the year 2023.

The Realtors Round Table gala night took place on Sept 13 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre and brought together top-tier realtors from Singapore and Malaysia. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches and valuable networking opportunities.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2024 - In a landmark event, the real estate industry’s most distinguished professionals from Singapore and Malaysia gathered for the inaugural Realtors Round Table. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession.

“We’re making history tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited to have you all here for this special occasion. We’re here to set a new benchmark by recognising the top 3% of realtors in the region, based on their commissions in their local currencies. This is a first for our industry, and we’re thrilled to lead the way,” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore says.

During the application process, realtors submit their commission amount for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.

“Your role [as realtors] is more relevant than ever. Clients aren’t just looking for someone to help them buy or sell — they need a trusted advisor, someone who knows the market deeply and can provide smart, data-driven guidance. This award isn’t just about recognising your hardwork; it’s about setting a new standard and sharpening your competitive edge — both within Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond. We want to see our agents not just leading on home ground, but also competing and thriving on a regional and even global level.” says Alvin Ong, managing director of EdgeProp Malaysia.

“2023 and 2024 haven’t exactly been smooth sailing high interest rates and the rising cost of living have made things tough for all of us. But this industry is full of fighters. You’ve all shown incredible resilience, adapting to challenges and finding ways to succeed no matter what. That’s what makes tonight so special, we’re celebrating that spirit of determination and excellence.” Tong adds.

Please refer to the complete list of 2024 members below: