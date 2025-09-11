inDrive Launched 0% Commission Program to Protect Driver’s Income During Emergency Situation

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - inDrive, a global urban mobility platform, reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing the welfare of drivers. As a support measure for drivers, inDrive has decided to reduce the commission to zero for drivers in Jakarta. Through this initiative, all drivers, both motorbike and car, will receive 100% of the trip fare without any deductions. Specifically in Jabodetabek, this program will be in effect for a full 7 days, from September 5–11, 2025, allowing drivers to take home their full earnings from every ride.

Rio Aristo, Country Manager inDrive Indonesia, stated, “We understand that drivers are the most vital part of keeping the inDrive ecosystem running. As a ride-hailing platform with the lowest commission on the market, inDrive has consistently provided opportunities for drivers to earn more for every trip they make. But now with the challenging situation, we immediately establish a support protocol through this commission-free program.”

“The commission-free policy is designed to support our drivers in protecting their income. For many of them, every trip is the main source of daily earnings. We hope this initiative will aid them during this uncertain time,“ Rio concluded.

inDrive has also introduced special in-app notifications to advise drivers and passengers to choose safe routes. This push is delivered into inDrive’s safety communication system, including the Emergency Button available in the app, and is supported by information delivered through CRM channels to the driver community. These efforts are designed to ensure that every journey is not only comfortable but also safe for all users.

This initiative underscores inDrive’s commitment to prioritize drivers’ welfare with transparency and strong community support remain at the core of every step the company takes.

https://indrive.com/en-my

https://www.linkedin.com/company/indrive

Hashtag: #inDriveindonesia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.