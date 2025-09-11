Malaysia to launch advanced air mobility operations concept by 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and Futurise Sdn Bhd are developing the Advanced Air Mobility Concept of Operations targeted for release in the first quarter of 2026.

This initiative aims to fast-track Malaysia’s entry into the era of advanced air mobility and position the country as a regional leader in the low-altitude airspace economy.

The collaboration will pave the way for new transport solutions including electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft known as eVTOLs.

CAAM appointed Futurise as Secretariat of the Advanced Air Mobility Steering Committee in December 2024, leveraging their experience in regulatory sandboxes for emerging innovations.

Futurise will oversee the regulatory sandbox and spearhead development of the Concept of Operations document aligned with CAAM’s policy direction.

The Concept of Operations will serve as a strategic living document to guide the safe introduction and growth of advanced air mobility services in Malaysia.

It will define operational scenarios, stakeholder roles, airspace usage and regulatory requirements for real-world deployment.

Malaysia’s Concept of Operations will align with internationally recognised regulatory frameworks set by global aviation authorities.

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the regulatory sandbox will progress to transition advanced air mobility from conceptual discussions to real-world applications.

The sandbox will provide a controlled environment for testing and innovation enabling rapid development and safe deployment of advanced air mobility technologies.

This marks a significant step in Malaysia’s active participation in the global advanced air mobility landscape.

Challenges persist in advancing Malaysia’s advanced air mobility ecosystem particularly with the widespread misconception that equates drones with advanced air mobility.

While drones are classified as Unmanned Aircraft Systems and are already regulated, advanced air mobility encompasses a broader class of aircraft requiring a new regulatory approach.

Part of Futurise’s role as the Advanced Air Mobility Steering Committee secretariat is to resolve the grey area of advanced air mobility as a new aircraft segment with greater functionalities. – Bernama