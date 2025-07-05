INIU Expands European Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with SFR

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2025 - Powering ahead with innovation, INIU, a globally trusted brand in portable power solutions, is proud to bring its products to even more French consumers through its ongoing partnership with SFR, one of France’s leading telecom service providers.

Founded in 2017, INIU focuses on innovative charging solutions and now serves over 40 million users across 174 countries. Powered by core technologies like TinyCell and HyperStack, along with cutting-edge design, INIU has earned international recognition with awards such as the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, and CES Innovation Award.

INIU’s latest products are now available across SFR’s national retail network, including the MagPro Slim 5K/10K, Pocket Pro 10K 45W, and Leopard 100W Magnetic Cable, offering versatile charging solutions.

The INIU MagPro Slim 5K/10K, with its ultra-slim design and MagSafe, Qi2-certified compatibility, delivers a seamless charging experience for iPhone users—an ideal companion for SFR customers purchasing Apple devices. The 5K model is just 0.9cm thick—lighter than most smartphones—while both models support 15W Qi2-certified magnetic wireless charging and PD fast wired charging: 20W for the 5K, 45W for the 10K. You can power an iPhone 16 to 40% in 25 minutes or 51% in just 22 minutes. The 10K version, with its 10,000mAh capacity, can charge three devices at once and recharge an iPhone 15 about 1.9 times—perfect for staying powered on the go.

At just one-third the size of a phone, the Pocket Pro 10K 45W is ultra-compact yet powerful enough to charge laptops. With a built-in USB-C cable and strap, it easily clips to your bag. Supports dual-device fast charging, powering an iPhone 16 to 60% in 25 minutes. Compatible with iPads, AirPods, and more, keeping you powered and worry-free on the go.

Completing the trio, the Leopard Magnetic Cable 100W is a USB-C to C fast charging cable built for serious speed and durability. It features a magnetic auto-winding system to keep cables tangle-free, supports 100W Power Delivery, and charges a MacBook Pro to 60% in only 45 minutes. Reinforced with FLYWEAVE nylon and an Emarker chip, it’s built to withstand over 45,000 bends.

With this launch, INIU continues its mission—reliable performance, simplified choice—now available to SFR customers across France.

