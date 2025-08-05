National congress of AMK, Wanita Keadilan rescheduled to May 23

KUALA LUMPUR: The national congress of both PKR wings, Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Wanita Keadilan, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 23.

PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said the adjustment of the date was made due to the official request submitted by AMK and Wanita Keadilan yesterday, taking into account concerns about logistical constraints and delegate work commitments if the congress were to be held on May 21 and 22 as previously set.

“This adjustment was taken to ensure the smooth implementation of the congress and provide a more comfortable space for all delegates to participate in the party’s democratic process actively and effectively,” she said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the opening ceremony for the AMK National Congress and Wanita Keadilan Congress will be held simultaneously at 8 pm on Thursday, May 22, at the JB Expo, Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, Johor Bahru, and the congress proper for both wings will be held from 7 am to 6 pm the next day (May 23).

The 2025 PKR elections for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), AMK Leadership Council (MPAMK) and Wanita Keadilan Leadership Council (MPWK) levels will also take place on the same day.

The MPAMK election will take place at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, Johor Bahru, while the MPWK election is set to be held at the Danga Bay Convention Centre, Johor Bahru.