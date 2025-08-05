GETTING into an accident is every driver’s nightmare, but sometimes, you encounter someone who is remarkably understanding.

This was the case for Malaysian woman @misznyna_, who recently shared her experience after accidentally knocking into an Axia in front of her.

Expecting the worst, she immediately apologised to the driver—Mr. Lim—but was stunned by his calmness. Instead of getting angry, Mr. Lim reassured her and suggested they head to a nearby workshop to assess the damage.

At the workshop, the mechanic quoted RM480 for the repair. Unfortunately, the incident happened right before her payday, and she had just replaced her car radiator.

“I scraped together whatever money I could until I had the RM480. I paid RM250 first because my account has a daily limit. Then, I transferred the remaining balance later. I told him to just update me if there was anything, and I apologised again,“ she wrote.

To her surprise, Mr. Lim also apologised to her—despite not being at fault—and even reminded her to drive safely.

But the real shock came yesterday (May 7) when @misznyna_ discovered that Mr. Lim had refunded her RM230.

In the screenshots she shared, Mr. Lim explained his reason: “Hi, I refunded RM230 to you. I don’t have to repaint, only knock it back into shape and touch up a bit of the paint at the bumper.”

Confused, she asked him why he didn’t fully repair it to his satisfaction, but Mr. Lim said it wasn’t necessary.

“I really think he’s such a good and humble person. May God bless you, Mr. Lim. May all your affairs be eased as well,“ she wrote, praising his honesty and kindness.