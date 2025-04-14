EGHAM, UK - EQS Newswire - 14 April 2025 - Clima4Future Ltd, a UK-based company specialising in environmental projects, announces the launch of CO2Coin. The digital currency combines the real-world binding of CO₂ through sustainable forestry with the possibilities of modern blockchain technology. Since its pilot phase, CO2Coin has seen a remarkable increase in price from €1 to around 270 USDT within a year. This development reflects the growing interest in digital assets with an ecological focus. At the same time, the CO2Coin community is constantly growing, with a large number of followers actively following the project.

Technological and ecological basis

The concept of CO2Coin (a cryptocurrency project) is based on a clear link between blockchain technology and physically measurable climate effects:

1.CO₂ sequestration through forestry: Clima4Future Ltd. currently operates three managed areas in Germany with the fast-growing kiri tree, which absorbs large amounts of CO₂.

2.Carbon crediting: CO₂ sequestration is represented in the form of tradable certificates that companies can use to offset.

3.Wood utilisation: After a growth period of 6-10 years, the timber is commercially utilised, creating additional real value.

4.International scaling: The concept is to be expanded worldwide to enable a global climate impact and sustainable resource utilisation.

The CO2Coin is globally structured and easily accessible through its connection to a stable reference currency (USDT, Tether). The project’s digital structure enables people worldwide to participate directly in a sustainable environmental model, regardless of their geographical location or currency system.

The CO2Coin not only offers technological security, but also the opportunity to make a contribution to global climate protection through active engagement.

The digital representation of this value added is carried out via the CO2Coin, which is listed on the international crypto exchange LBank, among others. Its availability on regulated platforms ensures accessibility and transparency without targeting short-term speculation.

Company profile

Clima4Future Ltd.

Suite A Bank House,

81 Judes Road,

TW20 0DF Egham, United Kingdom

www.clima-coins.com

