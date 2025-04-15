HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2025 - ​ Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) Mr Charles Ng yesterday (April 10) concluded his visit to the Middle East, covering Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai, highlighting Hong Kong’s role as a strategic gateway for Middle Eastern enterprises to expand in the Asia-Pacific region including Mainland China.

Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong Mr Charles Ng yesterday (April 10) concluded his visit to the Middle East, covering Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai, highlighting Hong Kong’s role as a strategic gateway for Middle Eastern enterprises to expand in the Asia-Pacific region including Mainland China. During the visit, Mr Ng met with business leaders, family office representatives and industry stakeholders across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including representatives from Investopia. He also attended a series of high-level business roundtables entitled Hong Kong Growth Dialogues: Building Asia’s Future Super-Corridor, co-organised with Asia House. He also met with local media and elaborated on Hong Kong’s business advantages. Mr Ng said, “Hong Kong, as a global financial centre, an innovation and technology base, and a ‘super connector’ between Mainland China and international markets, offers abundant business opportunities from recent key developments, including the Northern Metropolis, the Airport City Skytopia and West Kowloon Cultural District, etc. We welcome businesses from the Middle East to capitalise on the opportunities our city offers.”