ISCA Launches $2 Million Career Support Programme to Help Jobseekers Pivot into Accountancy Profession

With the demand for accountancy and finance professionals growing amid Singapore's transition to a digital and sustainable economy, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) today launched a $2 million Career Support Programme to help jobseekers and mid-career individuals pivot confidently into the accountancy profession.



Unveiled by Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Finance and National Development at ISCA's Annual Dinner, the initiative is designed to provide both practical career support and financial relief at a time when many Singaporeans are seeking to reskill and future-proof their careers.



Developed in partnership with the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), the Career Support Programme includes:

· Professional Affiliation & Recognition – Eligible jobseekers will enjoy ISCA membership fee waivers, gain recognition through ISCA credentials, and access structured pathways to professional designations.

· Learning & Upskilling Support – Complimentary networking events, talks, and e-learning via ISCAccountify, alongside a “Skills First, Pay Later” scheme that lets participants train first and only pay when they secure employment.

· AI-enabled ISCA Talent Marketplace – As the programme's centrepiece, this platform connects jobseekers with employers, conducts personalised skills-gap analyses, and provides tailored recommendations for next career steps. Since its soft launch in July, the platform has featured over 100 job postings by 28 employers, and over 150 job profiles created by jobseekers. The roles range from sustainability, AI consultancy to business finance and traditional accountancy roles.

Accountancy careers continue to experience sustained demand and the diversity of roles across industries offer opportunities for professionals who are open to upskill and expand their skillsets or even do a career switch. Professionals from general administration, customer care, engineering and equity investment who have leveraged WSG's Career Conversion Programmes have successfully pivoted to assurance and financial accounting roles.



Ms Dilys Boey, Chief Executive, WSG, said: “The ISCA Career Support Programme offers a robust platform that guides individuals into accountancy careers. The synergy between WSG’s career advisory services and ISCA’s AI-enabled Talent Marketplace as well as industry expertise creates more opportunities for Singaporeans to join the sector at any career stage. This partnership not only enhances employment outcomes but also makes accountancy a more accessible career choice for all. Together with ISCA, we’re committed to helping Singaporeans discover and pursue meaningful careers whilst enabling companies to fulfil their talent requirements.”



The Career Support Programme will also prepare professionals for the impact of AI on jobs. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, global macro trends will create about 170 million new jobs this decade while displacing 92 million roles. Technological skills, especially AI and big data, are projected to grow in importance more rapidly than any other skills in the next five years. In anticipation of these shifts, ISCA had committed $2 million to spearhead its AI for Accountancy Industry (AI for AI) initiative through a multi-pronged approach. Through research, education, and adoption, the initiative will support firms and accountants in effectively harnessing AI across audit, non-audit, and commercial sectors.



ISCA President Mr Teo Ser Luck said: “AI will fundamentally reshape the accountancy sector and fuel demand for accountants with new skills to thrive in the digital economy. The ISCA Career Support Programme reflects our strong commitment to the profession and its people. By providing resources, financial relief, and practical tools such as the AI-enabled ISCA Talent Marketplace, we aim to support individuals — whether they are new entrants to the profession or experienced accountants displaced by change — through skill-gap training and career opportunities. Our goal is to help them find their footing, stay relevant, and move forward with clarity and purpose.”



