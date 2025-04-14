SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is pleased to announce the launch of “Changing Perspectives”, a branding video campaign designed to promote the accountancy profession amidst an ever-evolving business ecosystem. The video is launched in conjunction with SG60, celebrating the contributions of the accountancy profession to Singapore’s economy over the past 60 years.

Produced together with branding agency ABrandADay, “Changing Perspectives” showcases the many roles that accountants can play in shaping the future of the business landscape. The objective of the video campaign is to promote accountancy as a profession and study of choice, and also dispel any prevailing myths of the accountancy profession. The branding video is also part of broader efforts by ISCA in partnership with the Accountancy Workforce Review Committee (AWRC) to address the manpower challenges of the accountancy sector and recommend strategies to ensure a robust pool of accountancy talents to meet industry needs.

In celebration of 60 years of Singapore’s independence, the video features notable figures from the accounting sector, who represent past and present generations of accountants who have contributed to the success of Singapore’s economy today. A few industry profiles who are featured in the video include Mr Willie Cheng, former Managing Partner of Accenture and former independent director of UOB Bank and Far East Hospitality Asset Management, and Mr Kon Yin Tong, Managing Partner of Foo Kon Tan LLP and Chairman of Sport Singapore.

The video was launched earlier today an exclusive screening event, by Mr Chaly Mah, Co-Chair of the AWRC, Chairman of the National Environmental Agency, Surbana Jurong and Netlink NBN Trust. The event was attended by over 160 guests, comprising representatives from the Government, Institutes of Higher Learning, corporates, students, and more.

“Accountancy is more than crunching numbers — it is a meaningful profession that shapes business strategy, drives sustainability, and builds trust in markets,“ said Mr Chaly Mah. “This video is part of our broader efforts to reshape perceptions and highlight the diverse and impactful roles accountants play in today’s evolving business landscape. We hope it will inspire the next generation to see accountancy as a fulfilling and forward-looking career path.”

Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, said: “As Singapore continues to grow as a global business hub, the accountancy profession remains a cornerstone of trust, transparency, and transformation. This initiative by ISCA not only highlights the evolving role of accountants, but also underscores the importance of attracting and developing talent for the future. I commend ISCA for its efforts to elevate the profession and promote it as a meaningful and dynamic career choice.”

ISCA President Mr Teo Ser Luck said: “The video we launched today is important — it highlights what it means to be an accountant in today’s world: adaptable, forward-thinking, and playing a key role in shaping businesses and society. At ISCA, we are dedicated to advancing the profession and demonstrating that accountancy offers purpose, versatility, and limitless growth opportunities. We hope this initiative inspires curiosity, especially among young professionals exploring their career paths.”

You may view the video here.