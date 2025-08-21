ITRI SEA Office and LogHealth of Mahidol University to Co-Host Smart Health Industry Forum on September 9

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025- The Southeast Asia Office of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and LogHealth of Mahidol University are collaborating to host the “Smart Health Industry Forum” on September 9, 2025 in Bangkok. The event aims to explore the latest trends and developments within the smart health industry of both Taiwan and Thailand.

The smart health industry continues to grow alongside rapid technological innovations and advancements, gradually bringing the vision of quality healthcare into everyday life. As the healthcare landscape becomes increasingly complex due to changes in population structure and heightened health awareness, new demands and challenges are emerging.

The forum is designed to serve as a platform that brings together experts from the public sector, research fields, and the healthcare industry to share insights, exchange views, and explore the challenges and opportunities within the smart health sector.

The forum has invited Professor Eric Chuang, Vice President & General Director of Biomedical Technology and Device Research Laboratories, ITRI and Dr. Adichan Chuajinda, M.D., Deputy Director, Bureau of Digital Health of Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Health to share insights into the smart health policies in Taiwan and Thailand. Mr. Prasert Patcharabussarakamkul, Deputy Managing Director, RFS Co., Ltd., Mahidol University will present the vision for building future smart hospital. Mr. Daniel Lee, Chairman of Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association and Associate Professor Dr. Norased Nasongkla, Ph.D. Director, Biopolymers and Nanoengineering for Drug Delivery and Molecular Imaging Laboratory, Faculty of Engineering, Mahidol University will introduce opportunities within the smart health industry.

The Forum will conclude with a panel discussion moderated by Associate Professor Dr. Duangpun Kritchanchai, Ph.D., Director, Centre of Logistics Management and Healthcare Supply Chain (LogHealth), Faculty of Engineering, Mahidol University. Furthermore, Associate Professor Cdr. Sorayouth Chumnanvej, M.D., Ph.D., Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University will also partake as a panelist.

Event details as of follow.

1. Date: September 9, 2025 (Tuesday)

2. Time: 13:00-16:30

3. Venue: Grand Chambray Ballroom (7th Floor), Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel (2089 Sukhumvit Rd, Prakanong Nua Watthana, Bangkok)

4. Registration link: Smart Health Industry Forum