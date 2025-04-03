$!J-pop Boyband timelesz Announce New Group Members - The Last Episode of Docuseries “timelesz project -AUDITION-”

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2025 - Tokyo-based J-Pop group timelesz have officially announced their new members at the press conference taken place at the Universal Music Japan office on February 15, after the last episode of docuseries “timelesz project -AUDITION-” was released on Netflix.

Previously known as Sexy Zone, consisting of Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima and Shori Sato, the group changed their name to timelesz (pronounced “timeless”) on April 1, 2024, and at the same time announced their audition process for recruiting new members released as the Netflix docuseries titled “timelesz project -AUDITION-”. The series premiered worldwide in September 2024 and concluded on February 15, 2025, with the last (18th) episode revealing new members.

The announced new members are Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata, and Taiki Shinozuka rebranding timelesz as an 8-member group. Sho Sakurai of Arashi joined the final round of audition as a special host, which came as a big surprise for timelesz fans who witnessed the candidates’ last challenge.

At the press conference titled “timelesz name succession ceremony”, with excitement Fuma Kikuchi of timelesz noted “From now we call ourselves ‘family’, and our family name is timelesz.” During the conference he also emphasized the importance of having fun for the group to keep thriving for many years to come, sharing his dream of holding a dome tour at the soonest time possible.

A total of 18,922 applications entered to join the first round of audition and of those, about 350 were selected for the second round. Thirty-six contestants moved on to the third round where twenty-one members were eliminated for the 4th round. The 4th round was joined by three new contestants from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT Juniors, and twelve members proceeded to the 5th round. The final round with the last eight candidates took place on February 5,, 2025.

Their brand-new song as the renewed group, “Rock this Party”, known as the song for the last round where three original members and eight contestants performed together, is confirmed for global release on February 28, 2025. Along with the new single, the compilation “Hello! We’re timelesz” including 12 previous tracks including “Anthem”, the theme song for the “timelesz project -AUDITION-”, and the group’s iconic smash-hit song “RUN”, will be available on all streaming platforms.

timelesz also revealed their plans for the first studio album as the renewed group.

Stay tuned for more exciting news from timelesz who just started a new chapter of their journey.

Hashtag: #timelesz

