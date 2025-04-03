GEORGE TOWN: The Package Two bypass road for the Air Itam-Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway is expected to be completed by 2026, Penang Infrastructure, Transport, and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said.

He added that the construction has made significant progress, reaching 73 per cent completion as of Feb 28, slightly ahead of schedule.

“This RM851.04 million project will feature three key interchanges, Lebuhraya Thean Teik, Jalan Bukit Gambir-Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, the latter will involve a left in-left out junction and an elevated U-turn.

“Once completed, this bypass will reduce the current 40-minute drive between Bandar Baru Ayer Itam and Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to just 10 minutes,“ he said in statement today.

He also had the opportunity to witness the installation of massive beams for the elevated section crossing Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Gelugor, which he described as some of the longest installed in the state, at 60 metres long and weighing approximately 140 tonnes each.

A total of six beams were placed at this section, with three supporting each side of the carriageway and similar installations are also scheduled at other key sections, including Jalan Bukit Gambir, Zairil said.

“Once the beams are installed, netting and deck slab works to reinforce structural integrity and prevent debris hazards will be carried out.

“As we celebrate this progress, I would like to stress that safety remains the top priority and contractors are urged to maintain the highest safety standards to protect both workers and the public,“ he added.