KUALA LUMPUR: The impact of setting the minimum age for social media usage in Malaysia needs more thorough analysis, particularly involving social studies and evaluations such as the psychological effects and differences in access to information and communication between children and teenagers, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said an analysis also needs to be conducted on how it will affect their development.

“This is because the widespread use of social media and internet messaging among children, especially students, is for learning and obtaining information,” he said in reply to Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew during Question Time.

Lau wanted to know whether the government has plans to draft a bill to set the minimum age for owning social media accounts.

Fahmi said parents and guardians need to act as ‘gatekeepers’ and take more serious responsibility in monitoring and supervising their children’s online activities.

“They need to be aware of the various online risks that can endanger the safety of their children and also explore alternative content and platforms that are safer than social media,” he said.

Fahmi said that currently, the minimum age for social media users is based on the terms and conditions and community guidelines set by social media platforms.

Most platforms, he said, set the minimum age at 13 years to comply with data protection and user safety regulations as outlined in the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the United States, which is also followed by many other countries.

He said the government, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is always actively implementing educational and advocacy programs targeting various segments of society, including children, regarding online safety.

Through the Online Safety Campaign, which involves primary and secondary schools as well as higher education institutions across the country, the prohibition of children under 13 years from owning social media accounts is one of the main focuses highlighted, he said.

Fahmi said the campaign is implemented through talks, training, collaboration with social media influencers, training of trainers among student leaders, and the use of educational materials based on specific modules developed by MCMC according to student age groups.

He said that this is to increase their awareness of safe internet usage and to prevent them from falling victim to online harms such as scams, fake news, love scams, cyberbullying, and online gambling.

Meanwhile, on the action plan to protect children from exploitation, including financial transactions and social media commissions, Fahmi said that several measures have been taken, including through the Code of Conduct (Best Practices) for Internet Service Providers and Social Media Service Providers developed by MCMC, published on Dec 20, 2024.

He said that all platform providers must adopt the Code of Conduct, which also includes Child Safety Measures in social media to ensure that children’s safety is prioritised.