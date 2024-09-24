$!JFOODO Unveils Inaugural “Seafood Loves Sake. 2024” Campaign in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 - JFOODO (Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) proudly introduces the inaugural edition of its renowned “Seafood Loves Sake. 2024” campaign in Malaysia, bringing together 10 of the nation’s most celebrated culinary destinations, from reputable culinary havens to beloved neighborhood coffee shops, to captivate the senses with 20 exquisite pairings, masterfully crafted to elevate the remarkable affinity between the sea’s bounty and the celestial essence of Japanese sake.

Unlike the previous campaigns held in Singapore and Hong Kong, this debut in Malaysia will commence on October 1st and run until October 21st, 2024, inviting discerning food enthusiasts to embark on a transformative palatal adventure. The participating establishments include 3 renowned restaurants from Johor Bahru and 7 acclaimed venues from Kuala Lumpur (view the complete list for more details), spanning a diverse range of cuisines, including French, Italian, Asian fusion, and Chinese, each poised to showcase the extraordinary versatility of Japanese sake alongside the global finest seafood specialties.