Jollibee Group Evolves its Corporate Brand to Help Power Global Growth

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - The Jollibee Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing restaurant companies, has officially launched its evolved corporate brand, marking a major milestone in aligning the company’s global growth strategy with its long-standing values and vision.

More than a visual update, the new corporate brand embodies the company’s purpose of spreading joy through superior taste and underscores its evolution into a modern, purpose-driven global enterprise. The updated identity brings greater consistency across the company’s diverse portfolio of 19 brands.

At our core, we are here for one reason—spreading joy through superior taste. This purpose drives our innovation, defines our customer promise, and fuels our momentum,“ said Jollibee Group Global President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong. “Superior taste is not just what we serve—it’s the reason our brands resonate across cultures and markets.”

While its registered corporate name remains Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), for branding and marketing purposes the company will now be using the Jollibee Group branding in its external communications and stakeholder engagements. This brand evolution also includes a reimagined visual identity, updated brand architecture, and a unified naming convention.

This initiative is designed to support the company’s business, attracting new franchise partners and investors, enhancing connections with talents, and reinforcing the Jollibee Group’s credibility as a trusted, values-driven partner.