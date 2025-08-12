Malaysia prioritises Myanmar peace and refugee crisis, says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Securing peace in Myanmar and addressing the refugee crisis remain key priorities for Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He emphasised the need for immediate humanitarian aid for refugees and victims of natural disasters like earthquakes.

Anwar stressed that resolving Myanmar’s crisis must stay central to regional cooperation efforts.

“I commend the Bangladeshi authorities for taking the initiative in multilateral forums in New York, Qatar and here in Malaysia,“ he said.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead a team with Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand to visit Myanmar soon.

The visit aims to ensure peace and address atrocities against ethnic minorities and Myanmar’s people through diplomatic solutions.

Anwar spoke during a press conference marking the three-day official visit of Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Prof Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

Last week, Mohamad said he would lead an ASEAN delegation to Myanmar on Sept 19 to assess the latest situation in the country.

He said the delegation, which includes his counterparts from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, will check on the situation under the new administration following the dissolution of the junta government and the end of the state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Anwar described Yunus as a great friend of Malaysia who has made remarkable progress in ensuring peace and security in Bangladesh during the transition period, while continuing to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries in areas including trade, investment, culture and education.

Yunus, he said, is a well-known figure in Malaysia, especially for his work in uplifting the underprivileged community through microcredit initiatives, as well as for his contribution to education, particularly via the Albukhary International University in Kedah.

The social entrepreneur, economist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate is best known for pioneering microcredit and microfinance that provide small loans to impoverished individuals without requiring collateral, enabling them to start small businesses and break the cycle of poverty.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia has placed Bangladesh as an important partner, noting the significant contributions of Bangladeshi workers to the country’s development.

“That is why the Home Affairs Minister and the Human Resources Minister have agreed on a multiple-entry visa facility to assist workers so they can visit their families while feeling secure in their jobs,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia has also prioritised measures to help stranded Bangladeshi workers, while continuing cooperation in the energy sector through Petronas, in telecommunications through Axiata Group Bhd, and exploring new areas in halal, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) research and semiconductors.

Earlier, Yunus was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex on Tuesday.

In 2024, Malaysia–Bangladesh trade rose 5.1 per cent to RM13.35 billion (USD2.92 billion).

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and export destination in South Asia, with key exports including petroleum products, palm oil and chemicals, while imports comprise textiles, footwear, petroleum products and manufactured goods. - Bernama