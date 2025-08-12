Malaysia intensifies efforts to reduce wildlife roadkill on highways

PUTRAJAYA: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) is ramping up efforts to address the alarming rise in wildlife roadkill incidents.

More than 2,300 cases were recorded nationwide between 2020 and 2024, prompting urgent action.

The East-West Highway, linking Gerik, Perak, and Jeli, Kelantan, has been flagged as a hotspot for such incidents.

NRES, alongside PERHILITAN and WWF-Malaysia, has expressed serious concern over the escalating issue.

A High-Level Roundtable Session was held on July 17 to discuss immediate solutions for safer road infrastructure.

Short-term measures include stricter legislation, eco-friendly road signs, and public awareness campaigns for drivers.

Medium- and long-term strategies focus on habitat restoration and improving forest connectivity for wildlife.

These efforts align with World Elephant Day, observed annually on August 12, to highlight conservation needs.

The National Elephant Conservation Action Plan (NECAP 2.0) further supports these initiatives.

WWF-Malaysia has partnered with EMPTA to enhance road safety and reduce wildlife fatalities.

The collaboration involves logistics firms and transport providers in promoting safer driving in ecological zones. - Bernama