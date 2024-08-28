$!Jonathan Asherson Appointed as Chairman of POLYTRON.AI and a Board Member of Vizzio Technologies

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2024 - Vizzio Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Asherson, former Chairman of Rolls-Royce Singapore for Asia Pacific, to its Board of Directors. In addition to his board role, Asherson will serve as Chairman of POLYTRON.AI, a Vizzio subsidiary.

Jonathan Asherson brings a wealth of experience in technology and engineering, which will be pivotal in steering Vizzio’s strategic direction and innovation. His extensive background aligns with Vizzio’s mission to transform the 3D industry through its advanced rapid 3D mapping workflow. This innovative approach significantly reduces the cost of digital twin creation, setting new standards in the industry compared to traditional LIDAR methods.

Mohd Nor Abu Bakar, Chairman of Vizzio Technologies, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Asherson to our team. His profound expertise and proven track record are in perfect harmony with our mission to revolutionise 3D technology. Jonathan’s belief in the transformative power of our AI-powered 3D modelling and visualisation technology is inspiring. His strategic leadership will be crucial as we continue to innovate and expand. We are confident that his guidance will drive us toward achieving significant advancements and new milestones.”

Jonathan Asherson stated, “After extensive discussions with the Vizzio Board and Management Team, it became clear that Vizzio is a company with immense potential in a robust growth sector. Their dedication to innovation aligns with my vision, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to Vizzio’s transformative journey. The synergy between Vizzio and POLYTRON.AI exemplifies the integration of space technology, advanced AI in 3D modelling, and city-scale digital twins. Together, we are set to usher in a new era of AI-first solutions for real-world 3D projects, establishing new industry standards.”

For full press release, visit: https://coda.io/@chiefvizzio/jonathan-asherson-former-chairman-of-rolls-royce-asia-joins-vizz

https://vizzio.ai/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vizziotech/

