$!Juspay secures $60 million investment round led by Kedaara Capital

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Juspay, a global leader in payment infrastructure for enterprises and banks, has secured $60 million as part of its Series D funding round in a combination of primary and secondary investments. This investment round was led by Kedaara Capital with participation from existing investors Softbank and Accel.

Juspay has expanded its global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, UK and North America. The company recently established a new office in Singapore to serve as a strategic hub for its Asia-Pacific operations. Juspay also continues to accelerate the growth of its open-source payments orchestration platform, empowering merchants with an interoperable, transparent and modular solution that ensures full flexibility and control over their payments stack. Juspay plans to further advance its AI capabilities to build future-ready innovations aimed at improving workforce productivity and merchant experience.

“For the past decade, Juspay’s mission has been to create long term value across the payments ecosystem—supporting merchants, banks, networks, and, by extension, the billions of users they serve.” said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay. “Today, as we expand our global footprint and push the boundaries of AI, we remain committed to building truly open source and interoperable payment systems that embrace the growing diversity in the payments landscape. We welcome Kedaara Capital, we could significantly benefit from their rich experience as we build towards the next phase of our growth”, he added.

“We’re excited to partner with Juspay as they revolutionize global payments,“ said Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Kedaara Capital. “Their strong tech foundation, open-source approach, and visionary leadership make them a standout. We look forward to supporting Vimal, Sheetal, and the team as they scale a resilient, future-ready platform for leading enterprises and financial institutions.”

Founded in 2012, Juspay is a global leader in enterprise payment solutions, powering payments for merchants and banks worldwide as their technology service provider (TSP) of choice. Juspay provides full-stack orchestration, checkout experience, 3DS authentication, tokenisation, unified analytics, and value-added services for enterprise merchants, as well as end-to-end payments acceptance and real-time payments infrastructure for leading banks. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Dublin, and Singapore, Juspay supports market-leading clients across the globe, processing more than 200Mn transactions daily, at 99.999% reliability, with over $900Bn in annual total processed volume.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Juspay on this transaction.

