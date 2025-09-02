Kenanga Futures Launches “Futures Awaken” to Help Traders Navigate Market Volatility

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd (”Kenanga Futures”) has announced the launch of its latest nationwide campaign, “Futures Awaken”. Running until 30 November 2025, the campaign is dedicated to shaping a new generation of traders by enhancing their financial strategies and redefining Futures as a vital hedging and risk management tool amidst ongoing global economic uncertainties.

Building on the spirit of Malaysia Day, Futures Awaken highlights Malaysia’s growing prominence in the global derivatives space by showcasing the vibrant and dynamic product landscape of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (”BMD”) as a gateway to new opportunities. Reflecting Kenanga Futures’ commitment to Building a Smart Derivatives Trading Community, the campaign offers a curated digital learning journey featuring interactive e-modules and seminars – all designed to foster financial literacy and empower Malaysia’s New-Gen, which makes up 25% of the population, to take charge of their financial future in the ever-evolving derivatives landscape.

“At Kenanga Futures, we are building tomorrow, today. By staying true to our values, we strive to inspire and empower the next generation of traders through innovation and enhanced education to thrive in this dynamic derivatives industry. The Futures Awaken campaign is a timely initiative that celebrates the spirit of Malaysia Day by equipping Malaysians with a strong foundation in futures trading and advancing them to the next level. As the Gen-Alpha of today embraces disruptive technology and adopts AI-machine learning in trading strategy, the derivatives landscape is being redefined – unlocking new opportunities in this new era of trading,“ said Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director & Head of Listed Derivatives of Kenanga Futures.

Throughout the campaign period, account opening fees are reduced to a nominal RM10, lowering the barrier of entry for newcomers to capitalise on the current market landscape. Additionally, new clients who successfully register and open a futures trading account with Kenanga Futures during the campaign period, and trade a minimum of 10 BMD contracts, will be eligible to receive a RM100 e-shopping voucher, while the top 20 traders must fulfil the minimum requirement of trading more than 500 BMD contracts during the campaign period in order to qualify for the RM300 e-shopping voucher.

Looking ahead, Kenanga Futures plans to expand the campaign with advanced learning modules, collaborative initiatives, and partnerships with industry experts – reinforcing its commitment to Building a Smart Derivatives Trading Community.

Visit https://www.kenangafutures.com.my to start your futures trading journey today.

-Terms and conditions apply.

