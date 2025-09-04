Setangan Getam Budu declared as Kelantan heritage after 100 years

KOTA BHARU: The Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, has officially declared Setangan Getam Budu as one of Kelantan’s heritage items.

The proclamation occurred during his officiation of the Kelantan Malay Textile and Heritage Festival 2025 at Istana Balai Besar.

Protocol Officer of the Kelantan Sultan’s Office and festival coordinator Mohamed Safaruddin Ismail explained that Setangan Getam Budu served as ceremonial attire until 1925.

“Interestingly, today marks exactly 100 years since it was last used,“ he said, noting the opening ceremony featured a parade of two elephants and golden flowers.

The festival, running from last Sunday until September 10, displays extensive collections of traditional textiles including woven cloth, songket, pelangi cloth, telepuk cloth, and kelingkan cloth historically worn by nobles and royalty. – Bernama