Minor 2.9 magnitude earthquake detected in Sri Medan, Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A minor earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was detected in the Sri Medan area of Parit Sulong, Johor, at 6.39 pm yesterday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department’s myGempa portal confirmed the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Its epicentre was located at coordinates 1.95 degrees north and 102.99 degrees east.

No reports of damage or strong tremors have been received so far.

This follows a series of recent tremors recorded in Segamat, beginning with a magnitude 4.1 event at 6.13 am on Sunday, August 24.

Other tremors included a magnitude 3.2 on Wednesday morning at 8.59 am.

A 2.5 magnitude tremor occurred on Thursday evening at 7.56 pm.

A 3.4 magnitude event was recorded on Friday morning at 4.24 am.

A 2.7 magnitude tremor struck on Saturday morning at 7.29 am.

A 2.9 magnitude tremor was recorded on August 31.

Separately, a magnitude 2.8 tremor was also recorded in Yong Peng, 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang, on August 24. – Bernama