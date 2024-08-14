$!Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Appoints Angeline-Ong Su Ming as Independent Non-Executive Director

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2024 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad has appointed Angeline-Ong Su Ming as its Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 4 June 2024.

A seasoned banker with 24 years of experience in wholesale banking, Angeline-Ong brings with her, vast experience and expertise in corporate finance, market risk management, derivative sales and structuring, and liquidity management.

Prior to this, Angeline-Ong had a successful career with Citigroup spanning nearly two decades. During her tenure, she held several leadership roles, including Head of Corporate Sales and Structuring for Citibank Berhad in Malaysia, as well as Asia Head of Derivative Sales and Structuring, Asia Pacific Head of Liquidity and Investments, Client Solutions for Treasury and Trade Solutions for Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited.

Angeline-Ong holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Financial Analysis from The University of Warwick and a Master of Science in Financial Engineering and Quantitative Analysis from The University of Reading, United Kingdom. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

