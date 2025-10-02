SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - Kids Haven, a kid’s furniture provider, is pleased to announce the continuation of its partnership with Children’s Wishing Well, a charity supporting children and families in need. Building on their successful collaboration in 2022, both organisations are now working together on a long-term fundraising initiative with another children’s art workshop planned for March 2025.

Ongoing Fundraising Campaign

In 2024, the company launched a fundraising campaign within its showroom to raise funds for Children’s Wishing Well. The campaign includes the sale of keychains and plushies to support the Children’s Enrichment Programme (CEP), with all proceeds going directly to the charity. The CEP provides children with opportunities to attend various enrichment classes, including fencing, arts, and public speaking workshops. To facilitate donations, the company has set up a Giving.sg account, enabling customers to donate conveniently. The platform also tracks the total funds raised, ensuring transparency throughout the campaign.

In addition to running the fundraising campaign, Kids Haven has also raised awareness for the programme and the charity organisation. The company has displayed posters in its showroom, featured a website banner, and shared a YouTube video on its channel to provide the public with information about the beneficiaries and the CEP.

Past Collaboration and Long-Term Commitment

Kids Haven first partnered with Children’s Wishing Well in 2022 for a workshop that introduced children to various roles within the furniture industry. The workshop provided hands-on experiences in areas such as delivery and design. Following the positive response from the event, the company decided to strengthen the collaboration by establishing a long-term partnership focused on lasting impact.

Additionally, the company has collaborated with Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Corporate Purpose Internship Programme to hire interns who are familiar with community engagement initiatives. These interns oversaw the company’s partnerships with charity organisations, including Children’s Wishing Well, and explored further opportunities to give back to society.

Future Plans and Upcoming Workshop

In March 2025, the company will host a workshop for children from Children’s Wishing Well, which would include art activities and games. Artwork created during the session may be considered for future product designs, with proceeds from those items donated to the charity. This workshop follows the company’s commitment to integrating community involvement while aligning with its mission of providing quality children’s furniture.

“Our partnership with Children’s Wishing Well reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit the community,” said Jeremy Teo, Co-Founder of Kids Haven. “This fundraising campaign aligns with our goal to contribute meaningfully to children’s well-being through sustained collaboration.”

For more information about their ongoing fundraising campaigns, visit the websites of Kids Haven and Children’s Wishing Well.

https://kidshaven.sg/

https://sg.linkedin.com/company/kids-haven-children-furniture

https://www.facebook.com/KidsHavenChildrenFurniture/

https://www.instagram.com/kidshaven_sg

Hashtag: #KidsHaven

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.