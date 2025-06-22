Kinky Lizard Cafe Celebrates Major Milestone with the Opening of Its 10th Venue in Perth City

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 June 2025 - Kinky Lizard Cafe, one of Perth’s leading independent café groups, is proud to announce the opening of its 10th location at 94 Barrack Street, Perth WA 6000. This significant milestone marks a new chapter for the family-run brand, which has grown steadily since its inception in 2019.

Established in East Perth with a vision to make mornings better through quality coffee, nourishing food, and welcoming spaces, Kinky Lizard has expanded across Perth’s metropolitan area, with venues in suburbs including Applecross, Mosman Park, Karrinyup, and more.

“Our growth has been organic and community-driven,” said Emilie Kaasik of Kinky Lizard Cafe. “Each new store is a reflection of our values—fresh, made-to-order food, locally roasted coffee, and a warm environment where customers feel at home. Reaching 10 stores is a proud moment for our entire team.”

New Location in the Heart of the City

Situated in a high-foot-traffic area between Hay Street and Murray Street malls, the new Barrack Street outlet brings Kinky Lizard’s signature experience to Perth’s CBD. Surrounded by heritage buildings, laneways, office blocks, and retail precincts, the store is ideally positioned to cater to professionals, tourists, students, and local residents.

The café features a modern fit-out that complements its historic surroundings, with indoor and outdoor seating, plug-in-friendly workstations, and a menu that includes both dine-in and quick takeaway options.

Commitment to Local Values and Quality

Kinky Lizard Cafe is renowned for its commitment to sourcing high-quality ingredients, crafting house-made recipes, and serving premium, locally roasted coffee.

Each venue offers a consistent yet locally attuned experience, with brunch classics like popcorn chicken eggs benedict, brekkie bruschetta, and fresh cold-pressed juices prepared daily. From breakfast in East Perth to weekend brunch in Applecross, the Kinky Lizard offering is carefully curated to meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

Looking Ahead

As interest in local, authentic hospitality experiences continues to grow in Western Australia, Kinky Lizard Cafe is poised for further expansion while remaining true to its community roots. The group is focused on delivering memorable customer experiences, investing in staff training, and building deeper connections within each neighborhood it serves.

“With the opening of our Barrack Street café, we reaffirm our commitment to being more than just a place to grab coffee,” the spokesperson added. “We’re a part of the local fabric, and we look forward to serving Perth for many more years to come.”

Visit Kinky Lizard Barrack Street

Address: 94 Barrack Street, Perth WA 6000

Opening Hours: Monday to Friday, 6:30 AM – 3:30 PM | Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Website: https://kinkylizard.com.au

About Kinky Lizard Cafe

Kinky Lizard Cafe is a proudly Perth-born, family-run cafe group with 10 locations across the city and surrounding suburbs. Known for its signature coffee blend, fresh made-to-order food, and house-made pastries, Kinky Lizard offers a warm, community-focused experience at every venue. With a commitment to quality, local suppliers, and genuine hospitality, the Kinky Lizard team continues to grow while staying true to its roots, welcoming every guest like family.