Konica Minolta wins 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award and four Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 – Konica Minolta has been awarded five Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards from Keypoint Intelligence, a world-leading independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software, and services. These awards recognise the capabilities of Konica Minolta’s multi-functional print devices (MFPs), with four individual devices receiving Pick Awards, and Konica Minolta earning the 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award.

Award-Winning A3 Multi-Functional Print Device Portfolio

Keypoint Intelligence commended Konica Minolta’s comprehensive A3 range, presenting the 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award.

Evaluators cited “superior performance during Keypoint Intelligence’s testing across the entire A3 line,“ and praised the company for its “fresh, broad portfolio with a strong feature set that can meet and exceed the needs of hybrid working environments.”

The MFPs also offer cloud-enabled capabilities, facilitating secure document storage and access for remote work. Keypoint Intelligence noted the “simplified setup process and robust administrative capabilities,“ as well as “outstanding efficiency, professional-looking print quality, and excellent usability” across the product range. Security features were also highlighted, with the awards acknowledging the “robust security offering to safeguard sensitive data.”

Innovative, Industry-Leading Print Technologies

Four Konica Minolta MFPs—the bizhub C451i, bizhub C551i, bizhub C651i, and bizhub C751i —received Pick Awards 2025. Keypoint Intelligence’s long-term testing revealed “faster-than-average job streams and first-print-out times,“ contributing to the devices’ productivity. Evaluators also recognised the MFPs’ suitability for modern work environments, noting “above average scan speeds” that address digitisation needs for hybrid workers.

Evolving to Meet the Needs of Modern Businesses

“As office environments continue to evolve, businesses require print solutions that seamlessly align with their changing needs. While productivity, usability, and high-quality output remain fundamental, the growing demand for hybrid work and digital transformation calls for enhanced connectivity, robust security, and seamless integration with cloud services. Winning the 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award and four Pick Awards from Keypoint Intelligence is a testament to Konica Minolta’s commitment to delivering innovative, future-ready solutions that empower businesses to work smarter and more securely,“ said Mr. Francis Chua, General Manager of Regional Sales & Marketing HQ, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd.

Keypoint Intelligence’s recognition of Konica Minolta’s A3 line and individual MFPs underscores the company’s ability to meet these evolving needs and provide businesses with reliable, advanced printing solutions that meet the challenges of today’s dynamic work environments.

The award-winning products are part of Konica Minolta’s next generation of bizhub i-Series MFPs, designed with a focus on security and ease of use.

