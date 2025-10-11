Budget 2026 boosts Wisma Putra funding for foreign policy roles

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 provides significant support for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to defend Malaysia’s foreign policy and national interests more effectively.

The budget strengthens Malaysia’s participation in international organisations including ASEAN, the United Nations, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Wisma Putra stated this aligns with Malaysia’s policy of proactive, inclusive, and principled diplomacy under MADANI aspirations.

The ministry welcomed the presentation of the MADANI Government’s Budget 2026 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Wisma Putra received a total allocation of RM1.2 billion comprising RM982.7 million for operating expenses and RM218.1 million for development.

The ministry will shift focus in 2026 following the completion of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship the previous year.

It will now concentrate on strengthening Malaysia’s diplomatic role regionally and globally in line with MADANI ECONOMY aspirations.

Wisma Putra appreciated the RM31.5 million special allocation for maintaining and replacing embassy assets abroad.

This funding will help optimise the operational capacity of Malaysia’s diplomatic missions worldwide.

The increased development expenditure will support restoration and upgrading of government-owned overseas buildings.

These improvements will enhance Wisma Putra’s capacity to deliver more efficient consular and diplomatic services.

The ministry remains committed to providing excellent, responsive, and high-integrity foreign services.

Wisma Putra will continue contributing meaningfully toward realising Malaysia MADANI aspirations through its diplomatic work. – Bernama