Korean Oil & Gas Innovators to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at OGA 2025 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Korean companies engaged in the manufacturing of products in the oil & gas field are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Oil & Gas Asia exhibition (OGA 2025), to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia, from September 2 to 4.

The Korean companies participating in this year’s OGA exhibition are not just participants, but leaders in their respective industries, including oil and gas, marine plants, and specialized vessels. They offer internationally certified products (ISO, CE, IECE, ATEX, etc.) and competitive technologies, aiming to meet the needs of potential business partners. With high-performance products, they can help global customers reduce economic losses while providing reliable transactions and prompt delivery.

Preview of Korean Companies - We’ve made it easy for you to get a sneak peek at what our Korean companies have to offer. Please visit the website and search for the products you are looking for.

The specific products manufactured by Korean companies include:

* TTS Corporation. | Aluminum Dome Roofs for Crude Oil Tanks

Email: sales@ttsseal.com Website: www.ttsseal.com

* SENKO Co., Ltd. | Electrochemical Gas Sensors and Detectors

Email: sales@senko.co.kr Website: www.senko-detection.com

* GLOAZURE Co., Ltd. | Corrosion Measurement Devices and Valve Locking Devices

E-mail: gloazure@gloazure.com Website: www.gloazure.com

* ELYON Industry Co., Ltd. | Fin Tube and Fin Coil

Email: vision@elyonindustry.com Website: www.elyonindustry.com

* WOOSUNG Valve Co., Ltd. | Check Valves

Email: wsc@pancheck.co.kr Website: www.pancheck.co.kr

* HANSAE Co., Ltd. | Copper Alloy Pipes Resistant to Low Temperatures and Corrosion

Email: intl@hansaeglobal.com Website: http://hansaeglobal.com/about-us/location

* WFN Co., Ltd. | Special Flanges

E-mail: sales@wfncompany.com Website: www.wfncompany.com

* WOOSUNG P&F Co., Ltd. | High-Quality Forged Products

Email: wsf@wsf2002.com Website: www.wsfv.kr

* KOPECS Co., Ltd. | Control Valve (Shut-Off Valve)

Email: kopecs@kopecs.com /kopecs102@kopecs.com Website: www.kopecs.com

* SENTECH ENG Co., Ltd. | Industrial Temperature Sensors Resistant to High Temperatures

Email: sentecheng@sentecheng.com /sales@sentecheng.com Website: www.sentecheng.com

* OSCG Co., Ltd. | Cable Gland and Junction Box, Flexible Conduit

Email: oscg@oscg.net / wkm@oscg.net Website: www.oscg.net

We warmly invite interested companies to visit booths 1801 to 1812 in Hall 1 for meetings. Your presence will be highly appreciated!. Join Us for Business Meetings at OGA!.

If you would like more detailed information about the companies participating in the 2025 OGA Exhibition, please contact us.

PDS Consulting Sdn. Bhd.

Name: Mr Harry Jung

Managing Director, PDS Consulting Sdn. Bhd.

Tel: +603 4270 5430/6430

Email: harry@pdsconsulting.com.my

Hashtag: #OGA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.