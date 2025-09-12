KPLASS Singapore Awarded at Osaka World Expo 2025 for Innovation in Far-Infrared Cough Relief Patch

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2025 - KPLASS, a manufacturer and brand of Far Infrared Technology patches, has received has received several awards at the Osaka World Expo 2025 namely the “Special Honour Product”, “Innovative Product Award”, “Distinguished Manufacturer Award” and “Outstanding Contribution Award”. Its Far Infrared Cough Relief Patch is available to consumers across Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, and other markets. This recognition marks a notable milestone as KPLASS continues to expand in the region.

The KPLASS Far Infrared Cough Relief Patch uses Far Infrared Technology combined with targeted acupoint stimulation. Unlike conventional heat pads that provide surface warmth, Far Infrared rays penetrate deeper layers of the skin and help in blood circulation and other bodily functions. When applied to acupoints such as TianTu and DanZhong, the patch is activated to emit gentle heat through the acupoints that could improve blood flow, reduce inflammation and provide relief from cough symptoms through a non-invasive method.

“This recognition at the Osaka World Expo highlights our ongoing efforts in health and wellness innovation. By combining Far Infrared Technology with acupoint therapy, we aim to offer patches that are safe and effective for a wide range of users. We continue to focus on broadening access across Asia Pacific.” said Michael Hu, Founder and CEO of KPLASS Singapore.

The KPLASS range includes the Far Infrared Adult Cough Relief Patch as well as the Far Infrared Child Cough Relief Patch, designed for children aged 3 months to 6 years. Safe for both adults and young children, the patch offers a gentle yet effective alternative to traditional medication, suitable for use during the day or night. Additional products in the range target pain relief, joint pain relief, and menstrual relief, with each relief patch developed to work naturally with the body through a non-invasive approach.

KPLASS’s regional presence is growing in response to increased consumer interest in natural and technology-assisted health products. In Singapore, KPLASS was named “Best Selling Cough Patch” by Watsons in 2022, 2024, and 2025, with the Child Cough Relief Patch gaining steady traction among parents seeking safe, drug-free options for their families.

KPLASS relief patches are available at leading pharmacy chain like Guardian, Watsons and Unity and also online via Shopee and Lazada in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.kplass.sg, or follow KPLASS on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

