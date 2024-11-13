Lalamove Launches 13th market in Türkiye – Marking a First Step Forward into the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 – Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, has announced its launch in Istanbul, Türkiye, marking its first step into the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Lalamove believes that Türkiye’s geographical advantages, coupled with its growth potential and large domestic market, will provide significant opportunities. As a technology platform with international experience and localised expertise, Lalamove connects small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), driver partners, and individual users seamlessly, creating values for the local economy.

Türkiye offers significant growth potential with fast delivery solutions as key driver for SMEs

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove rapidly expanded to 13 markets across Asia, Latin America, and the EMEA region, including its newest venture in Türkiye. This expansion marks a crucial milestone for Lalamove as it enters the EMEA market.

Türkiye, a participant in the Belt and Road initiative, is recognised as a strategic hub for global trade, logistics, and manufacturing. They are actively improving and developing new shipping and logistics infrastructure, such as the International Transport Corridor connecting Türkiye with the European railway system, driving an increasing demand for logistics services and presents considerable growth opportunities. With approximately 3 million SMEs making up the backbone of the local economy, and online sales representing only 3.5% of total retail revenue, there is substantial room for growth.

Paul Loo, Chief Operating Officer at Lalamove, stated, “As a new generation global brand company that is based in Hong Kong, we leverage our worldwide connections to explore international markets. Combining our extensive operational experience with local culture and operational insights, we make sure our service is close to local needs.Our fast, flexible, and affordable logistics technology will enhance the competitiveness of Türkiye’s SMEs while creating earning opportunities for local driver partners, fostering mutual benefits.”

Lalamove strives to provide localised logistics solutions to meet the diverse needs of SMEs and corporate clients. In the Turkish market, users can choose from a range of delivery vehicles including mini vans, panel vans, box trucks, and motorbikes, tailored to their specific requirements. SMEs can flexibly utilise the logistics platform anytime and anywhere, with competitive pricing suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Boosting the local economy through earning opportunities for driver partners

For driver partners interested in joining Lalamove, the platform offers an opportunity to earn extra income with flexible working hours. Driver partners can choose when and how much they want to work, allowing them to balance their personal lives and professional ambitions.

For more information, visit https://www.lalamove.com/en-tr/ and download the Lalamove app from the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT LALAMOVE

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove is an on-demand delivery platform born with a mission to empower communities by making delivery fast, simple, and affordable. At the click of a button, individuals, small businesses, and corporations can access a wide fleet of delivery vehicles operated by professional driver partners.

Powered by technology, we seamlessly connect people, vehicles, freight and roads, moving things that matter and bringing benefits to local communities in 13 markets across Asia, Latin America and EMEA.