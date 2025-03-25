Step Inside Lauren Tsai’s Immersive Dreamscape and Rediscover Childhood Wonders

HONG KONG SAR - Media OuReach Newswire - 25 March 2025 - In celebration of Hong Kong Arts Month, LANDMARK proudly presents My Dream : Our Hill, the world debut large-scale installation by multifaceted global artist Lauren Tsai. From 25th March to 7th April, LANDMARK ATRIUM will be transformed into an immersive dreamscape – a realm where nostalgia meets imagination and memory intertwines with reinvention, inviting visitors of all ages to rediscover the wonder of childhood imagination.

Drawing inspiration from classical fantasy narratives, the installation reimagines LANDMARK ATRIUM as a whimsical miniature civilisation. Here, visitors become benevolent giants, towering over intricately crafted dwellings that echo forgotten stories, inviting moments of introspection and play. At the heart of this world stands a majestic apple tree, melding with its surroundings and filling its trunk with pieces of the town. More than a symbol of connectedness and growth, the tree evokes a sense of a moment suspended in time, beckoning visitors to explore a landscape that feels both personal and universally resonant. Smaller satellite homes encircle the tree, acting as storytelling portals filled with Lauren’s paintings, drawings, and sculptures. My Dream : Our Hill exists at the intersection of past and present, conjuring the lingering traces of childhood dreams – those that may fade but never truly vanish.

Lauren Tsai’s work delves into themes of memory, identity, and fleeting yet profound dreams. My Dream : Our Hill extends this vision into an interactive, living space. This hybrid installation characterises Lauren’s artistry as part of a broader participatory ecosystem, where animation and illustration are no longer confined to the page but materialise into a tactile, navigable environment. Lauren brings her imaginative, illustrated worlds to life in a fully realised, three-dimensional context, blurring the boundaries between art and experience. “My Dream : Our Hill is an exploration of the spaces we carry with us – the experiences that shape us, fade from view, yet somehow remain,“ says Lauren Tsai. “It is a reflection on memory, home, and how our dreams evolve over time. While deeply personal, I hope this installation allows visitors to step into their own dreamscapes, rediscovering the wonder of childhood imagination.” Choosing Hong Kong and LANDMARK for her world premiere, Lauren was drawn to the city’s interwoven narratives of history, modernity, and artistic innovation. “We are delighted to collaborate with Lauren Tsai on this unique installation,“ says Mr. Alexander Li, Director and Head of Retail, Hong Kong & Macau, Hongkong Land Limited. “This project aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing transformative artistic experiences to our community – immersive, thought-provoking, and universally resonant.”

Meet Lauren in Person and Enrich Your Experiences LANDMARK is extending the reach of the My Dream: Our Hill installation with a dedicated pop-up store offering exclusive merchandise starting 25th March. Key items include Lauren’s first collaboration with the iconic Japanese streetwear brand HUMAN MADE, which features two styles of limited-edition T-shirts that embody her artistic vision, as well as Lauren’s original artworks and printed drawings. The store also includes an exclusive pin design, figurative decoration created with HOW2WORK, and a collection of lifestyle items personally designed by Lauren. Lauren will also be hosting a special public meet-and-greet at the pop-up store on March 27th (Thursday) at 1:30 PM, signing autographs and connecting with customers for a limited time! Additionally, the Mandarin Cake Shop pop-up located at B1 of LANDMARK ATRIUM presents a culinary complement to the installation, featuring the limited-edition Apple Elysium – an exquisite apple tart limited to 20 pieces daily.

Renowned figures from the art world, including Japanese artist Takashi Murakami and legendary tattoo artist Dr. Woo, attended the grand opening party. Event Details My Dream : Our Hill – Lauren Tsai’s First Large-Scale Installation Date: 25 March 2025 to 7 April 2025 Opening Hours: 10:30am – 7:30pm Location: G/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM Free Admission. Exclusive Merchandise at the Pop-Up Store