$!Launch of ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes on 2 July 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2025 - IX Asia Indexes, the index business arm of IX Capital International Limited, is pleased to announce the official launch of the ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index* on 2nd July 2025, a new extended benchmark solution designed to meet the growing demand for digital asset valuations in local currencies across Asia. Prior to this, in March 2022, IX Asia Indexes introduced 13 USD-denominated ixCrypto Spot Price Indexes, calculated as the average across 10 quarterly selected leading cryptocurrency exchanges to support fund managers’ pricing needs.

This ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes launch marks a major expansion of IX Asia Indexes’ offerings, delivering daily spot-fixed values for five major benchmarks—including the ixCrypto Index, ixBitcoin Index, ixEthereum Index, and the spot price indexes for Bitcoin & Ethereum. (See Appendix 1)

With increasing institutional and retail participation in digital assets across Asia, investors demand for benchmarks that reflect crypto market values in local currencies and at regionally relevant times. The ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack is built precisely to serve that need—helping users to better assess digital asset performance in their domestic market context. By applying official exchange rates published by respective local monetary authorities against the U.S. dollar, the ixCrypto fixing EOD indexes provides a fair and standardized daily mark-to-market reference across 13 currencies, including HKD, JPY, KRW, TWD, VND, INR, IDR, AUD, AED, THB, SGD, EUR, and GBP.

Subscribers can download an Excel datasheet from our website featuring:

--> Index values for 5 benchmarks in 13 currencies

--> Applied FX rates with GMT and local timestamps

--> Multi-sheet tabbed format for efficient use

Our ixCrypto Fixing EOD Indexes datapack for each currency is scheduled to be computed 15 minutes after the closing of each respective local financial market session for the day, and the downloadable datasheet is promptly updated from 1:15 p.m to 4:15 a.m after midnight in Hong Kong time. We recommend that subscribers retrieve the latest version from our website after each local market close to access the latest ixCrypto Fixing EOD Index datapack. Full details of each of 13 currencies crypto index fixing time can be found in Appendix 2.

This product is ideal for asset managers, data platforms, analysts, and institutions requiring localized, auditable benchmarks for valuation and structuring.

To learn more about the index series, subscription terms, or partnership opportunities, please contact us at our email: enquiry@ix-index.com, our website: www.ix-index.com . Real-time index data can be accessed via Bloomberg terminal with IXCI <GO>.

*EOD refers to End-of-Day. See Appendix 2 for EOD times