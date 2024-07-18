Laura Ellington Music’s “Shining Star Amid The Straits” Captures Singapore’s Spirit

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - Laura Ellington Music is happy to announce the release of a new music video for “Shining Star Amid The Straits,“ a song written by its creative director Toni Thompson, to coincide with Singapore’s Racial Harmony Day 2024. The artist hopes the new video—a live-action successor to the song’s original animated video—will move listeners to deepen their individual commitment towards respect and appreciation for people of all origins in the Garden City.

The song touches on the racial tensions that characterized much of Singapore history from colonial times onward, and posits that even today—and indeed, every day—each person has a role to play in strengthening bonds within our multicultural society.

The new video, produced with the support of Singapore’s Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) through its Harmony Fund, serves as a poignant reminder that the social pact at the heart of racial harmony is an organic entity requiring thoughtful nurturing and ongoing care.

The video’s striking visuals capture the energy and emotional depth of Thompson’s composition, inviting the viewer on a journey from the nation’s turbulent past to its vital and hopeful present. The song puts Singaporean artists in the spotlight, and was specifically arranged to feature traditional musical instruments representing the different cultures that make Singapore so vibrant, including the erhu, sitar, accordion, guitar, and bamboo flute.