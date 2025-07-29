Lee Kum Kee Supports the 2025 Asian Championship of World Chinese Cuisine

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - The 2025 Asian Championship of World Chinese Cuisine, organised by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry, was held on 26th June 2025 at the Chinese Culinary Institute in Hong Kong, China. As the title sponsor, Lee Kum Kee provided contestants with its sauce products for use, empowering top chefs from across Asia in crafting exquisite dishes and compete for top honours.

This marks the first time the competition being hosted in Hong Kong, China, drawing 70 teams of Chinese cuisine chefs from across Asia to showcase their culinary skills and foster expertise exchange. Each team was tasked with preparing one cold dish and two hot dishes within 90 minutes. A panel of professional judges evaluated the entries based on taste, creativity, presentation, and execution.

Throughout the competition, the chefs tactfully incorporated a variety of Lee Kum Kee sauces into their creations, demonstrating the versatile applications of the brand’s sauce products in professional settings. The event also served as a valuable platform for chefs to connect, exchange ideas, and elevate their culinary craftsmanship.