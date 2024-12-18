MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - The 19th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final revealed the region’s finest real estate and outstanding developers at The Bangkok. Hotel Central Macau, with its renovation and revitalization led by Lek Hang Group, was honored with two prestigious titles: “Best Heritage Development (Asia)” and “Best Heritage Hotel Restoration Development (Hong Kong and Macau).”

Simon Sio, the Founder and Chairman of Lek Hang Group, expressed his immense honor as the group’s first participation in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards reached the final stage and achieved remarkable results. Lek Hang Group emerged as the sole enterprise and so far the only in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau to win the “Best Heritage Development (Asia)” award in the development awards. This prestigious distinction is not only an international recognition of the group’s and hotel’s efforts in cultural heritage protection and inheritance, but also a testament to the dedication and excellence of the group’s team.

He also highlighted that the success of the Hotel Central Macau project stems not only from its meticulous restoration and protection of historical buildings but also from its seamless integration of traditional culture with modern technology. This fusion breathes new life into cultural heritage and offers guests a truly unique and enriching cultural experience.