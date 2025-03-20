HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2025 - Live4Well announces a new partnership with Cathay, launching an upgraded rewards program that allows you to earn rewards through your daily exercise while experiencing the international rugby event firsthand! To join, simply check in daily and walk 6000 steps during the event period to accumulate 20000 Sweat Points, earning you 100 Asia Miles and a chance to win tickets to the international rugby event, limited to 10 spots. The event runs until March 27, 2025.

Participants can also easily earn Sweat Points through the following methods:

1. Complete in-app fitness training.

2. Spend on sports and health-related purchases (HKD 2 = 1 Sweat Point).

By rewarding exercise, we aim to create a “Fitness-for-Fitness” business ecosystem

Live4Well aims not just to create a health management platform but also to cultivate a win-win situation through the “earn rewards while exercising” concept. This encourages those who are less active to engage in regular exercise and helps them build positive habits.

Through effective content marketing and community building, we assist businesses with product promotion and help e-commerce platforms identify target audiences. Our “fitness-for-fitness” ecosystem aims to stimulate consumer spending, turning exercise into a digital asset that helps global businesses prosper and achieve seamless integration of virtual and physical experiences.

Join Live4Well now to kickstart your fitness journey and enjoy generous rewards and benefits! Spots are limited, so don’t miss out!

For full event details and terms, please check the Live4Well official website.

Live4Well Official Website

Campaign Details

Download Link