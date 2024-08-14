$!Lusi Group Launches Latest “Lion Hunting Technology” Course to Empower Sales Leaders to recruit “Lions”

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2024 - Lusi Group is pleased to announce the latest run of the Lion Hunting Technology course, designed to empower agency leaders in the sales industry to build and lead high-performing teams. Led by Chief Coach Ms Lusi Lim, this 8-week programme will run from July to September 2024, imparting participants with essential leadership skills.

Lion Hunting Technology: A Soft Skills Course

The Lion Hunting Technology soft skills course derives its name from its focus on equipping participants with the skills and strategies needed to recruit, retain, and support individuals—aptly referred to as “Lions” within the industry. These individuals are characterised by their quality, competence, and self-drive, key attributes for achieving peak performance in sales teams.

Ms Lusi Lim, with over a decade-long experience in investment sales, brings expertise to the course. She led a Singapore-based team of fewer than 180 advisors to exceed the annual production benchmarks typically achieved by teams of over 55,000 in the United States. Specialising in the High Net Worth segment, Ms Lim’s insights and strategies form the foundation of the course’s curriculum.

Key Benefits and Curriculum Highlights

This soft skill training will equip participants with skills that boost team productivity, cultivate effective culture, attract higher quality candidates and drive sales performance.

-> Techniques to project confidence and avoid desperation in sales engagements.

-> Effective questioning strategies to uncover candidates’ needs and opportunities.

-> Identification and cultivation of high-potential team members (”Lions”).

-> Development of a robust induction programme and impactful team meeting strategies.

-> Advanced coaching methodologies to unlock team potential and drive performance.

-> Scalability tactics from managing 20 to 200 advisors seamlessly.

-> Creative incentive structures to inspire and motivate different individuals.

-> Essential leadership “soft skills” for sustained success.

An Approach to Redefine Team Leadership and Performance

The Lion Hunting Technology training presents a unique opportunity for participants to cultivate high-performing teams and rethink conventional methods of team leadership and performance. As the programme unfolds, Lusi Group anticipates guiding more industry leaders through future training initiatives.

“Cultivating ‘Lions’ isn’t just a strategy but a commitment to nurturing excellence within our teams. This course equips leaders with the tools to create a culture of empowerment and achievement. I look forward to witnessing participants apply these insights to elevate their teams and drive lasting success in their careers,” shared Ms Lim.

Enrollment Requirements

Enrollment in the course requires prior completion of Lusi Group’s TRIPOD courses, ensuring participants possess foundational knowledge essential for advanced leadership training.

Due to its unique content and demand-driven scheduling, the course is offered only periodically when a certain number of “right” mentees are gathered.

